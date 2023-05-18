RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 7.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.
