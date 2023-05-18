Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Rotork Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

