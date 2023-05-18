Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
Seneca Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.
About Seneca Financial
Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.
