Short Interest in The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Drops By 5.7%

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,416,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 3,623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,163.0 days.

Shares of Lottery stock opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.24. Lottery has a 1-year low of C$2.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.54.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

