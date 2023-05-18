Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

