Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

