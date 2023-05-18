Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. 155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Square Enix Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.50.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
