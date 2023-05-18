Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. 155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.