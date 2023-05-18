StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,669 shares of company stock valued at $30,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

