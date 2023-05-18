StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
Energous stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.