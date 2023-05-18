StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 7.3 %

SBGI stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.