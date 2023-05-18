SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.78. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

