SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.78. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
