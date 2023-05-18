The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
