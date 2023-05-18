Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Chairman Buys $104,600.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) Chairman David Edward Glazek purchased 5,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPB stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $391.38 million, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Featured Stories

