Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

