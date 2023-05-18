Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $71.19. Approximately 1,057,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,344,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
