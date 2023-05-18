Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $71.19. Approximately 1,057,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,344,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

