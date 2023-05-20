Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $260.55 million and $14.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.90 or 0.99970966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02592296 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $19,970,780.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.