Bitcoin Private Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $160.64 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00122390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00048261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

