Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.37

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and $119.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.74 or 0.06717730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003856 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,560,870 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

