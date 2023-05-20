CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.22 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and $12.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.58 or 0.99937449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07170254 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $19,163,826.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

