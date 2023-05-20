DeepBrain Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $763,710.13 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $763,710.13 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

