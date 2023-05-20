DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $718,797.13 and approximately $9.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00131506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,577 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

