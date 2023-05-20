DEI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $4,604.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00339096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

