Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.24 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.31 or 0.00067641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $62.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,073.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00339957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00555617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00430191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,038,495 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

