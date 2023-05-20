Fellaz (FLZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.67 Million

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $3.67 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00007614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.