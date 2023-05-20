Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

