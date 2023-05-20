G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,955.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000946 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

