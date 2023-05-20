Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 68,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.
Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.