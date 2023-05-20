Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 68,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

