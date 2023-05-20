Internet Computer Hits One Day Volume of $10.97 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $10.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00019270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,809,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,306,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

