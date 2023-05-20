Linear Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $102.60 million and $4.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

