MetisDAO Market Capitalization Hits $102.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $22.94 or 0.00084414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $102.31 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.02869821 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,997,647.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

