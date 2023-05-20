Oasis Network Trading Up 1.9% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $303.99 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.63 or 0.06701637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0523628 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $12,517,207.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

