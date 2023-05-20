OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.38 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $113.38 million and $7.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

