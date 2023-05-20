Polygon Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $8.13 billion and approximately $202.86 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,279,469,069 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

