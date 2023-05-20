QITMEER NETWORK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,701.36 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $511,488.04 and $101,701.36 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12027432 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,300.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

