Reviewing ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON24 and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $190.87 million 1.67 -$58.21 million ($1.26) -5.52 NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.46 -$850,000.00 ($0.21) -11.19

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ON24 has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -32.53% -17.04% -12.35% NetSol Technologies -4.48% -5.12% -3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats ON24 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

