Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $19.37 million and $18.31 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00015724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

