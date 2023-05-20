Status Price Tops $0.0245 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $94.10 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.79 or 0.99970230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02454454 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,455,206.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.