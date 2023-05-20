Steem One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.93 million and $1.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00340622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00554988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00430105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,485,610 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

