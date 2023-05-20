STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.20 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $87.20 million and $1.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04490542 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,438,266.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

