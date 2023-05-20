Velas Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $547,751.49 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,944,359 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,944,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

