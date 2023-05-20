Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $75.17 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00018608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,907,607 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

