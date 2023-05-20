VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.30 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, VRES has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $66.30 million and $2,122.34 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03801594 USD and is up 46.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,693.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

