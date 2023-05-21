1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.30 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and $95.42 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

