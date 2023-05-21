2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

2U stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. 2U has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 2U by 93.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.