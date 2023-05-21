51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TME. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after buying an additional 561,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

