51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TME. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.