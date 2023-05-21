Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $20.04.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 61,329 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

