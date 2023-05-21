ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.31 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,368 shares of company stock worth $1,393,764. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.