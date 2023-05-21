ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after buying an additional 721,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

