ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after buying an additional 721,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
