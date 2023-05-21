Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

