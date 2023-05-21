Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $380.63 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 432,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,521. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

