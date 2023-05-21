Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $520.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $520,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,554,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,332,152. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

